Ledesk: The Moroccan army will have the most powerful spy plane in Africa

The Moroccan army will have the most powerful spy plane in Africa, but with the same level of efficiency as the spy planes used by Israel and the United States of America, according to the Moroccan website "Lodisk".The American company L3 will be tasked with converting Morocco's Colvestream G550 aircraft into ISR aircraft that contain a very high-tech spy and reconnaissance system.These aircraft, along with F-16 Viper fighters and satellites, will form a defensive and offensive network capable of monitoring enemy targets from hundreds of kilometers away.The construction and equipping of Gulfstream aircraft began under a deal concluded on January 31, 2019 from the Foreign Military Sales program for the Kingdom of Morocco, which is the first confirmation of the deal for 4 Gulfstream G550 ISR/SIGNIT aircraft intended for electronic warfare, reconnaissance and air intelligence.It was expected that the first aircraft would be equipped and delivered on December 31, 2020 for the Royal Air Force.It is noteworthy that Morocco has acquired four Gulfstream G550 aircraft, which, along with F-16 Viper fighters and satellites, will form both a defensive and offensive network capable of monitoring enemy targets from hundreds of kilometers away.It is also worth noting that the Royal Air Force was among the first countries to operate this type of aircraft, as in the Moroccan Sahara War, Falcon-20 aircraft equipped for electronic warfare and monitoring were relied upon so that they provided outstanding performance during the war. The new Gulfstream G550 replaces the decommissioned Falcon-20.With a range of nearly 12,000 kilometers with a flight ceiling of 15,000 meters and the ability to reach speeds of up to 900 km/h, the three Gulfstream G550s have been converted into "ISR" aircraft for the Royal Air Force. It will be the most powerful of its kind in Africa, on a par with those occupied by the United States and Israel.Source:They are 4 Gulfstream SIGINT/ISRThe specifications would stipulate that these planes must be able to make electronic intelligence (ELINT) and therefore be able to listen to unencrypted frequencies and determine their location, or triangulate even encrypted radio transmissions. Capacities for detecting other radioelectric emissions such as sources of radar waves. And offensive capabilities such as jamming on certain frequency ranges and in some places even the injection of false information or the injection of malicious scripts into old radar systems. They will also be equipped with aerial observation capability with optronic balls and probably ground radar.These Aircrafts facilitate the work of medium and long-range fighters or missiles in bombing, and also have a tremendous ability in electronic warfare and jamming of air defenses, and they are equipped with an "Archimedes" radar manufactured by the leading Raytheon company, characterized by a detection range of up to 400 km, that is, it has the ability to comb the border lines, It has a three-dimensional system that detects targets at a record speed, and has a high tracking capability with 360-degree coverage with anti-jamming and detects targets and false alarms, and uses artificial intelligence in the ELINT and COMINT intelligence system in addition to the identification system and electronic support ESM.