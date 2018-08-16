lebanon heading into humanitarian catastrophe.

I just noticed that thier isn't a thread about this issues. lebanon crisis will have huge impact on the geopolitics in this region.Just to give you a brife about lebanon economy:#The economic and financial crisis is likely to rank in the top 10, possibly top 3, most severe crises episodes globally since the mid-nineteenth century# The World Bank estimates that in 2020 real GDP contracted by 20.3 percent, on the back of a 6.7 percent contraction in 2019. In fact, Lebanon’s GDP plummeted from close to US$55 billion in 2018 to an estimated US$33 billion in 2020, while GDP per capita fell by around 40 percent in dollar terms. Such a brutal contraction is usually associated with conflicts or wars#More then half of lebanon face food shortages and basic needs such as fuel and medicine#seem that thier isnt any solution on the horizon#lebanon inflation will resamble venezuela#The lebanese lira pluming what make it very hard for lebanese to live normal life (what make it even haeder is that lebanon import almost everything)what you think the futuer of lebanon would be like? it's an open discussion-civil war?-huge number of lebanese will leave lebanon?-it will be hezbollahstan?