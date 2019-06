Lebanese town bans Muslims from buying, renting property

A church in the village of Hadat, where only Christians can rent or buy property, near Beirut, Lebanon. The town's Muslim ban, imposed years ago, has recently sparked a national outcry. The case reflects Lebanon's rapidly changing demographic make-up against the backdrop of deep-rooted sectarian divisions that once erupted into a 15-year civil war.

Muslims are banned for their high birth rates



Hadat is the only area where such a ban is publicly announced. Local officials in Christian areas in central, eastern and southern Lebanon impose such bans in more discreet ways. In the predominantly Christian southern region of Jezzine, some local officials have changed the status of land in their villages from commercial to agricultural in order to prevent mass construction projects while in other villages and towns only locals are allowed to buy property.

Mayor commited to the ban

George Aoun, head of the municipality of the village of Hadat, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at his office in the Christian village of Hadat, where only Christians can rent or buy property, near Beirut, Lebanon.