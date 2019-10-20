Lebanese sources: USA is transferring its bases from Iraq

آمریکایی‌ها «عین الاسد» را به اردن منتقل می‌کنند یک رسانه لبنانی به نقل از منابع آگاه هیئت گفتگو کننده عراقی با آمریکا، فاش کرد که واشنگتن به دنبال انتقال پایگاه عین الاسد به اردن و الحریر به کویت است.

Al-Akhbar of Lebanon reported: "Although the Americans want to stay in Iraq and consider it their sphere of influence, it is no secret that resistance attacks on US interests in Iraq has forced Americans into looking for a dignified way, with minimal casualties and with the greatest political achievement, to leave Iraq.However, they know that they have no way to deal with these attacks, which have increased in recent months.Al-Akhbar reported: "The Americans believe that they have no way to maintain their influence in the land of Al-Rafidain except to reach a coordinated exit agreement with the Iraqis in order to preserve Washington's reputation."Amid continued skepticism about US intentions by resistance groups and political groups in the country, the government of Mustafa al-Kadhimi insists that what it has agreed with the Americans is the complete withdrawal of US troops from Iraqi territory.Informed sources in the security delegation negotiating with the Americans, headed by Qassim al-Araji, Iraq's national security adviser, told Al-Akhbar: "They will all leave Iraq except the advisers that Iraq has requested."The sources said that the withdrawal took place in accordance with the 2008 agreement, under which the first withdrawal took place in 2011, and included the complete withdrawal of 2,500 troops from Iraq, including those at Baghdad airport, and the dismantling of Ain al-Assad bases in western Iraq and Al-Harir base in Erbil.The Americans want the Ain al-Assad base to be moved to Jordan because they think it provides a better position for security of Israel, especially in terms of missile interception. Al-Harir base will also be moved to Kuwait.Al-Akhbar writes: "Washington cites the recent agreement as an achievement in which it has turned combat forces into advisory and training, and this means participation in the future of this country, especially after the series of defeats in Afghanistan and even Iraq in 2011." And also the suffering in Syria."The best evidence for the continued US involvement in Iraq is the remarks made by the US ambassador to Iraq, Matthew Tueller, who took a stand against the Iraqi resistance groups," the media quoted the ambassador as saying."The armed groups that are attacking Washington's interests in Iraq are the ones behind the assassination of Iraqi activists and protest leaders," he said.Source Arabic Al-Akhbar