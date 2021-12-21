Lebanese ‘deserve the truth’ over deadly port blast: Guterres

Lebanese ‘deserve the truth’ over deadly port blast: Guterres One of the UN Secretary-General’s most prominent stops during the second day of his visit to crisis-hit Lebanon was the port of Beirut, where he laid a wreath at the memorial for the victims of the explosion there which took the lives of more than 200 people.

The extent of the devastation has drawn comparisons within Lebanon, to the horrors endured by the residents of Hiroshima in 1945, after one of the two atomic bombs dropped on Japan at the end of World War Two, raised the Japanese city to the ground, killing tens of thousands. Locals refer to the infamous day on August 4, 2020, as "Beirut-shima".UN News is travelling with UN chief António Guterres, and in a tweet during a hectic day of meetings and events, he paid tribute to the victims of last year's Beirut Port blast, stressing that "an impartial and transparent investigation into this tragic event is crucial to ensure justice."According to seismologists, the pressure of the explosion was equivalent to an earthquake measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale.The first explosion occurred at 6:08 pm local time, after a fire broke out in a storage area containing a large amount of ammonium, followed by another massive explosion that caused great damage to the port, and large areas of the city.The explosions killed some 217 people, injured more than 6,000, and displaced around 300,000 families, with losses estimated in the billions of dollars.In his remarks in the Lebanese capital to journalists, including UN News, the Secretary-General spoke about his visit to the Harbor, saying it was a very emotional moment. "The suffering of the people, first of all, those that perished, their families, the wounded, the dramatic impact in the lives of so many people is something that of course generates very deep solidarity".On the other hand, he noted that he had been receiving messages from many victims demanding "the need for truth to be established, for the need for an independent investigation, that is able to produce that truth."He said he fully understands their concerns and hoped that the country's institutions will be able to guarantee that the truth will come to light.