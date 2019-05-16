Leaving Afghanistan (Full documentary) Frontline

Iranian proxies in Afghan, that have be recruited in areas under the Kabul regimes control, to fight in Syria, are also being prepared to try to take as much of Afghanistan as possible, should the peace talks fail. If the Kabul regime is backing these Iranian elements, they may also lose the support of the west and gulf Arab nations.according to people being interviewed in the documentary they are also part of the ANA. It seems the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan have only created more opportunities for Iran.This is why, at the very least some kind of commitment should be sought, from all warring parties, to make sure the Hazaras are not repressed. It will only give Iran a pretext to interfere.