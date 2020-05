Leave China? No thanks, some Japanese firms say to Tokyo’s cash incentives

Toyota is among the firms who say they have no plans to change their strategy in China, as Tokyo offers subsidies to encourage supply chain diversification

Analysts say the companies are being careful with their comments. But leaving the world’s second biggest economy isn’t going to be that easy or desirable

A worker wearing a mask amid the coronavirus pandemic is pictured in a factory in Hebei province, North China. Photo: Xinhua

Disrupting the auto industry’s vast supply chain to move away from China would take a long time, manufacturers say. Photo: Bloomberg

Shifting production away from China would inevitably be very costly, even with government support. Photo: Xinhua

It’s not simply a case of shutting up shop in China and moving somewhere elseJun Okumura, analyst