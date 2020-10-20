Leather exports increase record 10.83pc YoY in July-Sep FY21

ByOctober 19, 2020121: Leather Manufactures exports during the first three months of the current fiscal year (FY) grew by 10.83 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.During the period from July-September, leather manufactures worth $145,733 were exported as compared to the exports of $131,495 of the same period of last year.According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the exports of leather garments increased by 3.2pc, leather garments valuing $77,551 exported as compared to worth $75,146 of the same period of last year.Meanwhile, leather gloves worth $64,206 were also exported in FY21 as compared to the exports of valuing $53,693 of the same period of last year.During the period under review, other leather manufactures exports of the country also recorded a positive growth of 49.7pc.Other leather manufactures worth $3,976 was exported as compared to the exports of $2,656 of the same period of last year.