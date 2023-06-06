Least racially diverse countries in the world

Maula Jatt
We are almost the same as Iran and Afghanistan
Interestingly There's a lot of parallels between Iran, Afghanistan And Pakistan in terms of how all 3 deal with thier ethnic diversity
if someone wants to go down that rabbit hole
- Region wise Most Muslim countries are homogenous (probably a mix of Islam and arabization?) just like East Asia and Europe
- Most African countries are diverse
- Americas is racially diverse but not culturally diverse (outside of constant flow of new immigrants) so it's somewhere in the middle when it comes to diversity
-outside of sri Lanka and Bangladesh South Asia is diverse
