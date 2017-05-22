What's new

LEAs recover large cache of arms, munitions in Kohlu
Web Desk On Aug 29, 2020


KOHLU: The law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have recovered large quantity of arms and munitions from a hideout of saboteurs in Kohlu, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A large cache of illegal weapons and munitions were found in a raid at a hideout of saboteurs at Mukhi Nallah in Mawand, a government official said in a press briefing here.

The law enforcement operation saved the district from destruction as captured arms and munitions were brought in the district for using them in subversive activities in the area, Assistant Commissioner told the media persons in press briefing.

“The recovered weapons and ammunition were kept hidden under the surface,” the official said.

“The munitions included 12 Russian made anti-tank bombs, one light machine-gun (LMG), large quantity of cartridges, 82 Indian made mortar shells and other ammunition,” according to the official.

Maybe we should lob those mortar shells back. Perfect way to return to sender
 
An Eye for an eye is the best strategy. In India's case, adjusting for population equivalency, 7 eyes for an eye is what is needed. We don't just need to go on diplomatic offensive. We need to raise the stakes so that the enemy thinks several times before attacking.
 
@Morpheus Exactly as mentioned, the made in India munitions to be used in India by factions fighting for their freedom - so India will unable to point to Pakistan.
 
