What's new

LEAs arrests master mind of 38 grenade attacks, a member of JSQM Shafi Burfat group in Karachi

The Eagle

The Eagle

SENIOR MODERATOR
Oct 15, 2015
21,451
173
40,030
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Ramesh Kumar, member of JSQM Shaif Burfat Group and master mind of 38 grenade attacks during 2010 to 2015, is apprehended in Karachi. Large quantity of explosives & bomb making material are recovered. He acknowledged of his part in riots in Karachi. The terrorist used to receive instructions from Shafi Burfat residing in Germany. He is a degree holder of B.S Physics & Telecom from Federal Urdu University in Karachi.

Log into Facebook

Log into Facebook to start sharing and connecting with your friends, family, and people you know.
fb.watch fb.watch
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom