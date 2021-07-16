LEAs arrests master mind of 38 grenade attacks, a member of JSQM Shafi Burfat group in Karachi

Ramesh Kumar, member of JSQM Shaif Burfat Group and master mind of 38 grenade attacks during 2010 to 2015, is apprehended in Karachi. Large quantity of explosives & bomb making material are recovered. He acknowledged of his part in riots in Karachi. The terrorist used to receive instructions from Shafi Burfat residing in Germany. He is a degree holder of B.S Physics & Telecom from Federal Urdu University in Karachi.
