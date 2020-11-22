LEAs arrest three TTP terrorists from Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Maymar

“Two among three arrested men had recently returned from Afghanistan,” according to the spokesperson.

They were hatching a plot for a terrorist attack in Karachi, rangers stated.

The arrested terrorists were affiliated with Commander Saad Bilal alias Humayun Group of the banned outfit.

