Learning Levels (class 5) Pakistan

KPK will improve at a rapid rate compared to the others, since the provincial government actually wants to help its citizens, sehat card, dams and more. Balochistan will also improve fast as time goes on due to cpec and gwadar. I would’ve thought GB would have Been as high as AJK, found that shocking. Punjab will improve aswell. Islamabad is lower than expected, should improve as time goes on. Sindh, well aslong as the corrupts are in power there they won’t even go past the 50% mark, since those thieves thrive on the uneducated.