What's new

Learning Levels (class 5) Pakistan

Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
4,614
-2
5,610
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
y27i607pnzm81.jpg
Sindh , Baluchistan - pretty bad
KP mediocre- can improve
ICT- decent
Punjab , Gilgit- Good
A J&K- Killing it

Overall great disparity and even the best are not world beaters
 
WinterFangs

WinterFangs

FULL MEMBER
Oct 22, 2019
698
0
1,765
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Sainthood 101 said:
View attachment 823628
Click to expand...
KPK will improve at a rapid rate compared to the others, since the provincial government actually wants to help its citizens, sehat card, dams and more. Balochistan will also improve fast as time goes on due to cpec and gwadar. I would’ve thought GB would have Been as high as AJK, found that shocking. Punjab will improve aswell. Islamabad is lower than expected, should improve as time goes on. Sindh, well aslong as the corrupts are in power there they won’t even go past the 50% mark, since those thieves thrive on the uneducated.
 
Azadkashmir

Azadkashmir

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 10, 2012
7,763
0
9,550
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
wailathy pesay educates azad k. they learn to read n write then become take away worker or driver. skill education for job would be better.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

R
Naya Pakistan Sehat Card: A Giant Step Toward Universal Healthcare
Replies
4
Views
428
RiazHaq
R
PaklovesTurkiye
The Angle We Often Miss - Pakistan Armed Forces are 1,140,000 Strong
2
Replies
15
Views
1K
blueazure
blueazure
ghazi52
Winter sports in Pakistan
Replies
13
Views
346
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
What can Pakistan learn from Dubai’s One-Day Court initiative?
Replies
0
Views
216
ghazi52
ghazi52
beijingwalker
Top of the world: What can Scottish schools learn from China?
Replies
1
Views
327
Char
Char

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom