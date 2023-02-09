Learning CSS

I can give you some tips as I work professionally in this.



Basically most web page UI is blocks/boxes. Everything you see is an HTML element. The text you wrote, your profile image, the Pakistan banner, and everything if you notice is inside a block, this block is mostly an html <div> tag.



So all you do is think of the design, declare div tags, use ids or classes to access these div tags or the elements like text (<p>), image (<image>) etc inside it. Like this <p id="countryText"> </p>



You access these tags in css, #countryText if its an id, .countryText if it is a class. Css is mostly for positioning and style, flexbox is mostly what you need, and css positioning.



And javascript is the coding language, it adds behaviour to a page and makes it become alive. You access these tags in Javascript using something like getElementById, or getElementByClassName. You add handlers to user behaviour, Like if they click an image show a popup. You don't need to know everything about css or html, just very basic information, and then you learn as you go. Javascript is what you want to focus on.