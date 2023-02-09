What's new

Learning CSS

Sifar zero

Sifar zero

FULL MEMBER
Jul 27, 2020
1,339
2
2,004
Country
Pakistan
Location
South Africa
Hey guys I am learning web development and I am currently doing css.
Can anyone give me some tips??
And is web development a good career in Pakistan and how is the pay??
 
Hyde

Hyde

SENIOR MODERATOR
Oct 20, 2008
20,410
20
24,542
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Sifar zero said:
Hey guys I am learning web development and I am currently doing css.
Can anyone give me some tips??
And is web development a good career in Pakistan and how is the pay??
Click to expand...
Css is very basic for Web development. You could get a job 15-20 years ago but now you need to learn minimum of 2 programming languages.

It's like html will give the structure of the website and CSS will style it. It can't do more than a makeup for a bride...

But if you want to create a behaviour or logic to the website, you will need minimum of JavaScript skills. If you are good you can learn and apply css skills within a month

The Web development truly starts from Javascript and it's libraries (Jquery, react, NodeJS) and can enhance your skills with PHP.

In short, learning CSS is a good idea but that's like 10% skills of the good Web developer.

PS: I learned HTML, CSS, Javascript, PHP, databases, Java and Python as part of my undergraduate degree in IT.
 
Sifar zero

Sifar zero

FULL MEMBER
Jul 27, 2020
1,339
2
2,004
Country
Pakistan
Location
South Africa
Hyde said:
Css is very basic for Web development. You could get a job 15-20 years ago but now you need to learn minimum of 2 programming languages.

It's like html will give the structure of the website and CSS will style it. It can't do more than a makeup for a bride...

But if you want to create a behaviour or logic to the website, you will need minimum of JavaScript skills. If you are good you can learn and apply css skills within a month

The Web development truly starts from Javascript and it's libraries (Jquery, react, NodeJS) and can enhance your skills with PHP.

In short, learning CSS is a good idea but that's like 10% skills of the good Web developer.

PS: I learned HTML, CSS, Javascript, PHP, databases, Java and Python as part of my undergraduate degree in IT.
Click to expand...
Which uni do you study in??
 
ProblemSolver

ProblemSolver

MEMBER

New Recruit

Apr 20, 2019
33
0
39
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
I can give you some tips as I work professionally in this.

Basically most web page UI is blocks/boxes. Everything you see is an HTML element. The text you wrote, your profile image, the Pakistan banner, and everything if you notice is inside a block, this block is mostly an html <div> tag.

So all you do is think of the design, declare div tags, use ids or classes to access these div tags or the elements like text (<p>), image (<image>) etc inside it. Like this <p id="countryText"> </p>

You access these tags in css, #countryText if its an id, .countryText if it is a class. Css is mostly for positioning and style, flexbox is mostly what you need, and css positioning.

And javascript is the coding language, it adds behaviour to a page and makes it become alive. You access these tags in Javascript using something like getElementById, or getElementByClassName. You add handlers to user behaviour, Like if they click an image show a popup. You don't need to know everything about css or html, just very basic information, and then you learn as you go. Javascript is what you want to focus on.
 
P

PamelaPfeifer

MEMBER

New Recruit

Sep 22, 2022
6
0
1
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
A page can have behaviour added to it by using the coding language javascript, which also gives it life. GetElementById or getElementByClassName are two Javascript methods you can use to retrieve these tags. You can add handlers to user behaviour, for example, showing a popup when they click an image. Just the very basics of css and html are required, and you can learn more as you go. What you need to concentrate on is Javascript.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

Muhammad Saftain Anjum
Lessons for Pak Navy to learn from PAF 's struggle to develop aviation industry
Replies
9
Views
820
Super Falcon
Super Falcon
W
Amid border row with China, Indian forces acquiring 'Pralay' quasi ballistic missile for striking targets at 500 Km
Replies
1
Views
679
walterbibikow
W
Hamartia Antidote
Meet Bard, Google’s Answer to ChatGPT
Replies
4
Views
289
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Zornix
India bans Pakistani web series 'Sevak: The Confessions' for being 'anti-India' and a 'threat to Indian sovereignty and national security'
Replies
7
Views
400
Riz
Riz
fisher1
Turks still love Pakistan
2
Replies
15
Views
528
Foinikas
Foinikas

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom