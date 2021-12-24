Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
Pakistan Affairs
Pakistani Siasat
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Learn from JUIF , how to win the election
Thread starter
HAIDER
Start date
Today at 12:05 PM
HAIDER
ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
25,479
11
25,870
Country
Location
Today at 12:05 PM
#1
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
Western media are playing manipulation game on Putin's almost 2 hours briefing
Latest: Battlion25
A moment ago
Europe & Russia
What is your ideology?
Latest: DrJekyll
2 minutes ago
Members Club
Russia began shelling Ukrainian positions.
Latest: Battlion25
2 minutes ago
Land Warfare
UAE's first astronaut reveals he brought Israeli flag to space
Latest: Indos
5 minutes ago
World Affairs
Iranian Chill Thread
Latest: Dariush the Great
8 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
Featured
Pakistan Navy Type 054AP Frigates - Update, News & Discussion
Latest: luciferdd
17 minutes ago
Pakistan Navy
Twin Engine JF-17 as per MODP Report
Latest: python-000
25 minutes ago
JF-17 Thunder
JF-17 Thunder Multirole Fighter [Thread 7]
Latest: PakShaheen79
31 minutes ago
JF-17 Thunder
Thread on raid by BLF on FC post in Tump, Kech, Balochistan
Latest: Rafi
42 minutes ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
J
1971 War: When Indian missiles attacked Karachi's port
Latest: JawadKKhan
51 minutes ago
Pakistan Navy
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
P
Karachi will remain hostage to PPP ruling? What is in it for us? What's our future in this province/country? TV Anchor to PSP Mustafa Kamal
Latest: PakSarZameen47
18 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
Why Pakistan is an Overmatch for India
Latest: Battlion25
58 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Pakistan through history.
Latest: -blitzkrieg-
Today at 12:25 PM
Pakistan History
80% of People Around Imran are Certified Incompetent: PTI MNA Tahir Sadiq
Latest: -blitzkrieg-
Today at 12:19 PM
Pakistani Siasat
Technology sector could end Pakistan’s CAD concerns: PM Khan
Latest: S.Y.A
Today at 12:13 PM
Pakistan Economy
Military Forum Latest Posts
Russia began shelling Ukrainian positions.
Latest: Battlion25
2 minutes ago
Land Warfare
Northrop Grumman to speed hypersonic cruise missile development after successful test
Latest: Leishangthem
25 minutes ago
Air Warfare
On volatile border between India and China, a high-altitude military buildup is underway
Latest: Saudang
53 minutes ago
Military Forum
Indian Air Force Failed Even in East Pakistan in 1971 War
Latest: Windjammer
Today at 12:14 PM
Air Warfare
Week by week history of WW2
Latest: Mumm-Ra
Today at 10:35 AM
Military History & Tactics
Country Latest Posts
Iranian Chill Thread
Latest: Dariush the Great
8 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Egyptian Armed Forces
Latest: The SC
10 minutes ago
Arab Defence Forum
D
Fifty years of Bangladesh: how forex reserves went from $18 to $48.5 billion.
Latest: Destranator
21 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
CNN Exclusive: US intel and satellite images show Saudi Arabia is now building its own ballistic missiles with help of China
Latest: The SC
43 minutes ago
Arab Defence Forum
Made in Iran
Latest: mohsen
58 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Home
Forums
Pakistan Affairs
Pakistani Siasat
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom