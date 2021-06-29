Learn about the new Al-Sham project, which will change the entire map of the region, the most prominent challenges facing the project and the plan to confront them

The New Levant Project is a geopolitical alliance between the 3 countries of Egypt, Jordan and Iraq.Since he took office, President Sisi has been talking about Iraq a lot, Iraq, which was the richest and most powerful Arab country during the era of the late President Saddam Hussein, Iraq is a country of civilization, history, origin and generosity. The civilizations of Egypt and Iraq are the two oldest civilizations on earth, meaning between the two countries are very strong historical and modern ties. But when time passed on Iraq and it disintegrated and was occupied, the region lost a very strong Arab state, so Al-Sisi’s eye was always on Iraq to restore its glories again, hence the new Levant project was proposed.This project has two parts: an economic part and a political part. The economic part, which comes first: Extension of an oil line from Basra in Iraq through Aqaba in Jordan to Egypt. This line will deliver oil to Egypt at a price lower than the official price by about $16 a barrel. At the same time, Egypt will extend an electric line to Jordan to reach Iraq, which will supply electricity to Jordan and Iraq.Second: The Egyptian companies will rebuild Iraq, meaning they will build a complete new infrastructure for Iraq (roads, bridges, drainage, water, hospitals and factories...) and this is in exchange for contracts to supply oil. I mean, Egypt will send Egyptian companies, labor and expertise in exchange for Iraq's oil, which is one of the largest global reserves and the most productive in the world.As for the political aspect, the Egyptian state will contribute to the restructuring of Iraqi institutions, whether the armed forces or the Iraqi police and government institutions in full. This is without dealing with very important files such as the liberation of Iraq from Iran and Turkey. Iran and Turkey are currently occupying parts of Iraq and plundering its wealth, so the Egyptian state entered to save Iraq and return it to its people and the Arab nation that Egypt is currently leading.Egypt had imposed conditions on Turkey to normalize relations with it, including removing its forces from Libya and Iraq as well. And there is also Iran, which has been plundering Iraq's wealth for years and making in it sedition and chaos to control it and steal its resources.The second important thing for the political aspect is the rivers, whether Iraqi or Jordanian. Turkey has built dams on them, and Israel is also stealing Jordan's water.The project is similar to the European Union, where other countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE are expected to join it, and Lebanon is also likely to join this alliance. It means, we are in front of an economic, political and perhaps military alliance that will change the map of the entire region in order to achieve the interests of the Arab nation and free it from the new colonialists.