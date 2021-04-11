Learn about the most important feature that has been added to the Egyptian Rafale and Mig29 m / m2 fighters

The Rafale and Mig29 / m2 fighters operating in the Egyptian Air Force are distinguished by their ability to fuel each other with Buddy to Buddy refueling.This feature was added by a request submitted by the Egyptian Air Force to the two fighters, especially the Rafale fighter, because it is only available on the Rafale version M version of the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle.This feature gives fighters the ability to supply fuel to each other in the air through an incubator that is installed at a point under the fighter's belly and is called an "inflight refueling buddy store". The warehouse is equipped with a hose stored inside it on a reel so that it allows it to go out for a suitable distance in order to complete the operation. Lactation Drouge.This operation is to be carried out in the Mig29 / m2 fighters, which were equipped with a dedicated pod called PAZ-1MK and 4 external fuel tanks distributed on the wings with a capacity of 1150 liters of non-fighter's internal load of fuel. For your information, the Rafale also has the ability to do this process by carrying 4 fuel tanks, 2 with a capacity of 2000 liters and 2 with a capacity of 1250 liters, and the refueling process is done through the incubator.This feature contributes to providing an efficient, fast and safe means of supplying fuel to fighters in the air while performing long-range combat missions that require maintaining secrecy to surprise the enemy, and in which the need for a large tanker plane, which can be detected by the enemy from long distances, which requires protection is not required. It is a burden on the shoulders of the combat formation, unlike fighters that refuel with each other at very low altitudes, which makes it difficult for the opportunities to be monitored.