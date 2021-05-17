What's new

Learn about the "Meteor" air-to-air missile obtained by the Egyptian Air Force, which changes the balance of power in the region

The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
21,261
19
22,404
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
تعرّف على صاروخ ميتيور الجو جو الذي حصل عليه سلاح الجو المصري والمغير لموازين القوى في المنطقة


The recent image above shows the moment when a French Rafale aircraft launched an advanced air-to-air missile, which is considered the best in the world, a "Meteor" missile, which is classified within the so-called "Beyond Visual Range" because of its very long range, which ranges from 100 to 200 km and a no escape range of 75 to 90 km.

The Meteor is considered the best air-to-air missile with a no escape range of the largest in the world and an active advanced seeker.

The Rafale can carry 6 "Meteor" long-range missiles and 6 "Mica" missiles, which are divided into Mica Thermal with a range of 60 km and Mica Radar with a range of 80 km.

According to MBDA (missile designer and producer), METEOR is the next generation of Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air (or BVRAAM) missile system designed to revolutionize air combat in the 21st century. Six nations cooperated in making it, they all share a common need to defeat today's threats as well as emerging threats in the future.

Guided by a sophisticated active radar seeker, Meteor offers all capabilities to engage a wide range of targets from fast, agile aircraft to small unmanned aerial vehicles and cruise missiles in all weather conditions. The Meteor missile provides multi-shot capability against long-range maneuverable targets in a severe electronic countermeasures (ECM) environment with a range well over 100 km (62 mi).

The weapon is also equipped with a data transmission link. With the aim of meeting the needs of the so-called "network centric environment", Meteor can be run using third-party data, allowing the Meteor user - the pilot - to have a more flexible weapon system.

Meteor will be a very strong addition and a change in the balance of power for the Egyptian Air Force with the additional Rafale deal.

For decades, the United States has prevented the Egyptian Air Force from obtaining long-range "Amram" air-to-air missiles to preserve Israel's military-technical superiority, and now Egypt is breaking this superiority by acquiring the French Mica missiles and the Russian R-77SD, along with the best, which is the European Meteor.


https://www.defense-arabic.com/2021/05/16/تعرّف-على-صاروخ-ميتيور-الجو-جو-الذي-حص/


 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom