Learn about the "Meteor" air-to-air missile obtained by the Egyptian Air Force, which changes the balance of power in the region





The recent image above shows the moment when a French Rafale aircraft launched an advanced air-to-air missile, which is considered the best in the world, a "Meteor" missile, which is classified within the so-called "Beyond Visual Range" because of its very long range, which ranges from 100 to 200 km and a no escape range of 75 to 90 km.

The Meteor is considered the best air-to-air missile with a no escape range of the largest in the world and an active advanced seeker.The Rafale can carry 6 "Meteor" long-range missiles and 6 "Mica" missiles, which are divided into Mica Thermal with a range of 60 km and Mica Radar with a range of 80 km.According to MBDA (missile designer and producer), METEOR is the next generation of Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air (or BVRAAM) missile system designed to revolutionize air combat in the 21st century. Six nations cooperated in making it, they all share a common need to defeat today's threats as well as emerging threats in the future.Guided by a sophisticated active radar seeker, Meteor offers all capabilities to engage a wide range of targets from fast, agile aircraft to small unmanned aerial vehicles and cruise missiles in all weather conditions. The Meteor missile provides multi-shot capability against long-range maneuverable targets in a severe electronic countermeasures (ECM) environment with a range well over 100 km (62 mi).The weapon is also equipped with a data transmission link. With the aim of meeting the needs of the so-called "network centric environment", Meteor can be run using third-party data, allowing the Meteor user - the pilot - to have a more flexible weapon system.Meteor will be a very strong addition and a change in the balance of power for the Egyptian Air Force with the additional Rafale deal.For decades, the United States has prevented the Egyptian Air Force from obtaining long-range "Amram" air-to-air missiles to preserve Israel's military-technical superiority, and now Egypt is breaking this superiority by acquiring the French Mica missiles and the Russian R-77SD, along with the best, which is the European Meteor.