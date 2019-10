Motive behind leakage of letter to India was to thwart PM’s visit to US

The motive behind leakage of letter to India was to thwart the Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan visit to US.

On one occasion when foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was talking to media men, Indian journalists while referring to this letter repeatedly questioned if Pakistan has come here with applications seeking restoration of bank accounts of people from banned outfits instead of fighting the case of Kashmir.

Moreover, the PM was also informed that Maleeha Lodhi sent a letter to Special Assistant to PM on Information Firdous Ahsiq Awan stressing that press minister post is lying vacant in UN since the last 10 months, therefore, former press minister Saeed Anwar be appointed on this position. When the factors leading to issuance of this letter by Maleeha Lodha to Firdous Ashiq Awan were ascertained, they also proved indescribable.