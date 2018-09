I agree. I actually now think this whole austerity thing has gone too far. I know he is doing it to set a example and as a inspiration for rest of his government but even then I think the whole thing has taken a silly turn.



The question what is PM IK worth to Pakistan. Millions voted form him. I think couple of million dollars on proper security for a PM is enough. It is justified. If a helicopter is needed take the darn thing. It's all about productivity. A heli saves time and as PM he is needed to get things done. He is running a country of 200 million for gawds sakes. I am not saying he should have 99 cars or 999 servants but there ought to balance.



In fact I am now against PM house being converted to university. We should keep in my mind it is already built. How about reduce the number of servants and bring in more staff from line departments who they are near him. PM House should a institution. When world leaders come PMH should be the face of Pakistan. Just like White House, 10 Downing Street, Elyse Palace and Kremlin are for USA, UK. France and Russia.

