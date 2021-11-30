What's new

Leaked footage shows moment British F35 jet crashes into Mediterranean during HMS Queen Elizabeth carrier take-off

news.sky.com

Leaked footage shows moment British F35 jet crashes into Mediterranean during HMS Queen Elizabeth carrier take-off

The stealth jet is loaded with top-secret radars, sensors and other technology so recovering the wreckage will be a priority.
This and then the whole Boeing 737 MAX fiasco, I am starting to believe that the whole "Western technology supremacy" is a myth now, starting to unravel at the joints.

Ultimately - it is which country gets to spend more money with AFFORDABLE TALENT on PERFECTING MACHINES and TECHNOLOGIES, and China is admittedly not very far behind on that count (because of labor cost advantages) and will surpass the US on it, if not already done.

It is what it is I guess.

I heard a story on PBS last night about the B737 MAX - that a Boeing engineer commented about eight months before the rollout of that plane that he would not be comfortable to have his family fly on it.

Now that is something to think about along with the sad fact of Boeing cheaping out and outsourcing the software development to the Indian IT coolies, which was the primary cause of the B737 MAX crashes.

Maybe not connected, but when you have this pervasive mentality of cutting ballooning aircraft program costs at any price - this is what happens across the board. Human lives are cheap, expendable and can be lost freely like guinea pigs in a lab. In the F35 case, they will muffle stories citing "national security" so we will never find out what caused the crash.

What new information led FAA to ground Boeing's 737 MAX jets?

Boeing’s 737 MAX jetliners are grounded across much of the globe -- including the U.S. Days after other nations banned the plane from flying in their airspace, the FAA, which had as recently as Tuesday night insisted the plane was safe, said new information about Sunday's Ethiopian Airlines...
FRONTLINE: Boeing's Fatal Flaw

Encore Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Thursday, Oct. 28 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On Demand. The inside story of the fastest selling jet in Boeing history, how a software system that was supposed to keep people safe led to their deaths, and how intense market pressure and flawed...
But there are still fools around who willing to pay gold for lame duck from western countries.

Clinging onto old colonial mentality that anything by the west is the golden standard.
 
