The Bogus-Bull$h!t Corporation, projects itself as a bastion of neutrality and impartiality when reporting news. The leaked documents reveal that it is a peddler of british state narrative.



Need it be reminded what the british state narrative has always been.



It was the british empire propagated it's burden to "civilize" mankind by way of usurping, subjugating and assimilating other nations. In other words, the smug attitude of the british empire was, " We are correct in our views of what humanity should be like, not you. "



In 200 or so years, the british state has been the mastermind for the destruction, disintegration and decimation of many states. Be it China, Russia, Mughal Sultanate, Zulu Nation, Scotland, Ottoman Empire, the Islamic Khilafah and countless others.



Today, the british state, a secular state, does the same as it had in last 200 years. Only this time around, instead of outright brutal force, it uses a mechanism based on misinformation, clandestine armed groups, money laundering via tax havens and so on.



To say that it's a state arm, and leave it as just that. Thereby attempting to justify and say, there is nothing wrong with that . Is by far the most sinister way of exhibiting the same smug exceptionalist attitude that british state is famous for doing.



Finally, it isn't just the british state which is diseased with such colonialist attitude woven with lies and deception. The french ain't too far behind either. Need you have me spell it out for you, where the americans got their smug attitude from?