SuperStar20
FULL MEMBER
- Jun 6, 2020
- 589
- -1
- Country
-
- Location
-
Leaked Document Reveals How CCP Uses ByteDance-Owned App To Spread Propaganda
...raises questions about whether Toutiao algorithms work similarly at ByteDance’s most widely-used app internationally, TikTok...
www.zerohedge.com
Another Epoch Times report also divulged the close ties between ByteDance and the Chinese Communist Party, with many of its managers also being members of the company’s Party unit. Companies in China are required to establish such Party organizations within their offices to ensure that business policies and employees toe the Party line.
Guys avoid Tiktok if it is not banned in your country.