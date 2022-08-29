What's new

Leaked audio of Shaukat Tareen

Why journalist are spreading leaked calls of Shaukat Tareen??

Who recorded and relleased these calls??

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1564153484567519234

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1564141937975762944

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1564159123859570689

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1564153745293955074

Asad Umer Confirming the leak as authentic:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1564177615140823041

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1564153699651444736


 
Even after the IMF deal, the USD is going to cross 250 + , before June 2023.

This money is enough for a few weeks only, enabling peaceful EXTENSION / TRANSITION at the end of the year.
 
New audio leaks show how PTI planned to torpedo Pakistan-IMF deal

Audio leaks of telephone discussions between KP and Punjab finance ministers with Shaukat Tarin leaked


ISLAMABAD: Audio recordings of telephonic conversation between PTI’s leader and former finance minister Shaukat Tarin and the finance ministers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab revealed the PTI’s plot for sabotaging the IMF loan programme worth $6 billion ahead of the lender’s Executive Board meeting scheduled for August 29 (today).
The audio leaks endorsed the view that a letter written by KP Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra to Miftah Ismail last week threatening to withdraw from the IMF commitment was a deliberate effort to sabotage the government’s efforts to stabilize the economy.

Earlier, in an interview, PTI leader Fawad Chauhdry said that the Punjab and KP governments might not be part of the programme.

Talking to a news channel on Thursday, he said the IMF programme depended on the agreement that the provincial governments will provide the tax collected to the federal government. However, if the provincial governments were to withdraw from the agreement, the IMF deal would collapse, claimed Fawad.




Leaked audio of telephonic discussion between Punjab Finance Minister Mohsin Leghari and PTI leader Shaukat Tarin.


In one of the audio leaks, Tarin can be heard asking Punjab Finance Minister Mohsin Leghari to tell the lender that the commitment Punjab made was pre-floods and now the province "cannot honour it" due to unprecedented losses.
"You have signed an Rs750 billion [surplus] commitment with the IMF. You now need to tell them that the commitment you made was before the floods, and now [Punjab] has to spend a lot of funds for [the] floods [rehabilitation]."
"You need to say now that 'we will not be able to honour our commitment'," Tarin said, telling Leghari that this is all he wants - for pressure to increase on the incumbent government.
The PTI leader told the provincial minister to draft a letter and send it to him for vetting so it could be sent to the federal government and later on to the IMF representative in Pakistan.
At Tarin's request, Leghari asked whether Pakistan would suffer if Punjab withdraws from the deal.
"Well, frankly isn't the state already suffering because of the way they are treating your chairman [Khan] and everybody else? IMF will definitely ask them: where will you get the money from now?" Tarin responded.
Tarin said that this could not go on further and the party could not bear being "mistreated" and not respond. "We cannot be blackmailed," the PTI leader said.

Tarin-Jhagra talk​

In the leaked audio, Shaukat Tarin can be heard asking Jhagra if he had written the letter.
“I am on the way. I have the previous letter. I will send the letter to you after drafting it,” replied the KP finance minister.
Tarin directed Jhagra that the key point of his letter should be the flood devastation in the province.
“First point [of the letter] would be that we need huge financial aid for restoration of infrastructure and rehabilitation of flood affectees,” Tarin told the KP finance minister, adding that he has already briefed Punjab’s Finance Minister Muhammad Mohsin Khan Leghari about it.
“By the way, this is a blackmailing tactic,” he admitted, adding that nobody gives money.
Tarin directed the KP finance minister to dispatch the letter today. He maintained that a copy of the letter would be forwarded to the IMF.

What makes me angry is that PTI itself is filled with snakes like tarin and hafeez sheikh. Why these snakes are allowed in PTI, is imran khan that dumb?
Nowadays barrister saif has become vocal and active but we all know he was a Musharraf chamcha and a well known establishment snake, why is IK acting like a fool?
 
What makes me angry is that PTI itself is filled with snakes like tarin and hafeez sheikh. Why these snakes are allowed in PTI, is imran khan that dumb?
Nowadays barrister saif has become vocal and active but we all know he was a Musharraf chamcha and a well known establishment snake, why is IK acting like a fool?
Because he is a fool.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1564172140479381504
 
Because they’re all economic hitmen of the world economic forum, here to try destroying the only muslim country capable of challenging the globalist zionists

That’s why i keep saying they’re all the fucking same……all these politicians are same. Total scum

End pe awam bhugte gi, ye sab london dubai chalay jainge
 
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1564169775768641536

1661765217007.png


1661765329969.png
 
