SaadH said: That's not his voice, he's a diehard Altaf bhai's mureed and firmly in establishment's camp. Plus I detect a slight punjabi accent.



It's not Farogh Naseem. Click to expand...

El Sidd said: These headless chicken fans of PTi are losing the plot faster than Nixon. Click to expand...

It is him. I have listen him 100 times before I posted it. Even if it is fake as per your opinion. Still he is telling right events. Content is true rit? Tell me Content is lie or truth.Look who is talking those who sell their mother land as per NSC's definition