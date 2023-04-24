Leading Reformist Figure Zibakalam: Jewish Civilization Is Superior to Western Civilization, and Western Culture Is Superior to Iranian Culture

Analysis

Behold the true disgraceful face of the Iranian reformist and moderate currents stripped of political smokescreens. That these currents are perfectly aligned on each other when it comes to their treasonous agenda, is evidenced by Sadeq Zibakalam's staunch defence of Faeze Rafsanjani during this same debate with Ali Alizadeh.Zibakalam, who's held the chair of political science at the University of Tehran for numerous years, happens one of the foremost activists and public spokespersons for the reformists. What Zibakalam utters is a direct, naked translation of the deeper ideological convictions and political program underpinning the liberal factions (reformists and moderates alike). Unlike reformists and moderates running for office, the likes of Zibakalam feel free to forego the formal etiquette his counterparts directly involved in institutional politics usually stick to. What you get from Zibakalam and his ilk is the raw essence of liberal thinking in Iran, as well as .As these latest antics unequivocally demonstrate, liberals adhere to and happily submit to extremist Jewish supremacism. Their views are thoroughly marked by inverted cultural racism, pathological contempt for their motherland and its civilization and an equally twisted idealization of the western imperialist order and even more so of zionism.To put things into context, after a period of relative silence consecutive to their defeat at the 2021 presidential election and 2020 legislative election, liberals have now initiated a political offensive in hopes of grabbing power once again in the upcoming elections in 2024 and 2025. To this effect, they intend to bank on last year's riots and reap its political fruits by attracting voters who sympathized to varying degrees with the riots or at least with the counter-revolutionary, westoxicated, secularist (if not borderline islamophobic), feminist, anti-traditionalist and in certain circles "ethnicist" themes under whose banner the unrest was conducted, subsumed as these themes were in a pathetic slogan originally coined by the PKK.In this entire process, the very same hostile foreign powers which instigated riots last autumn are now mobilizing their colossal propaganda and psy-ops machinery to promote the reformist and moderate camps and to castigate revolutionaries and principlists at the future elections, qualifying them as "oppressors", "religious fundamentalists imposing restrictions on society" and so on. Tellingly, the leader of one among arguably three poles of opposition in exile, Reza Pahlavi, is on the record for striking an unprecedented conciliatory tone towards devianitionist in-house liberals in the Islamic Republic during a public speech few months prior to the riots, likely on instruction from his backers in the west and/or Tel Aviv. The mechanism through which reformists and moderates in Iran tacitly cooperate with the exiled opposition and capitalizing on the anti-IR propaganda aired by foreign-based Persian language broadcasters and online media, is not new. It has, however, been cemented over the past year under the auspices of .Another noteworthy and hazardous development, is the aforementioned establishment of increasingly overt bridges between the exiled opposition and domestic liberals opposed to the founding tenets of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, including an especially its staunch insistence on emancipating Iran from imperial vassalage, on independence and self-determination, principles which reformists and moderates have no attachment to and openly deride as symptoms of a supposedly retrograde worldview. Exiled oppositionists and domestic liberals consistently used to pursue identical goals, largely echoing Pompeo's infamous twelve point conditions for "normalization" of ties with Washington as well as the political programs of all major opposition grouplets: subjugation of Iran to zionist and American imperialism and cession of Iranian sovereignty to these regimes, disarmament, dismantling of Iran's peaceful nuclear program, de-industrialization and return to a mono-sectorial economy living off crude oil exports, tendential depopulation through policies worsening the demographic crisis, and last but not least federalization of the Iranian government structure along "ethno"-linguistic lines as a prelude to Iran's balkanization and territorial disintegration.Exiled oppositionists and local reformists / moderates have been divided as to which one of them would have the "privilege" of implementing this sinister agenda at the behest of their foreign patrons. Now however, instructions from Washington, Brussels and Tel Aviv seem to favor encourage harmonization of these two elements' respective efforts. Hence Faeze Rafsanjani's recently "leaked" statements inviting every group that "seeks change" to set aside their differences and constitute a united front with the inclusion of the exiled opposition - which, by definition, would comprise monarchists, the MKO and "ethno"-separatists acting side by side with reformists and moderates back home.The impact of this mobilization can be felt across the counter-revolutionary media landscape in and outside Iran. If you suddenly notice an uptick in reformist / moderate activism on so-called "social media" you frequent, or if you come across increased noise against the principles of the 1979 Revolution, you will know why that is.Back to Zibakalam's outrageous declarations: it is by no means a coincidence that this character would proceed to utter such over the top provocations at this particular juncture. For one, the enemy seems to be plotting to pressure the Islamic Revolution via renewed riots and social disturbances come summer. Therefore, it is doubling down on its promotion of the most radical types of discourse, of talking points most conflicting with the founding principles of Iran's legitimate political order. Secondly, Zibakalam's tactic in the debate in question was designed to break taboos, to instill doubt in the listener's mind about some of the most obvious and firmly held beliefs such as love for their motherland and freedom from imperial yoke. In this frontal way, liberals intend to gradually trivialize this poisonous subversion amongst the Iranian people and make them gain social acceptance, step by step.It goes without saying that anyone jumping on the reformist / moderate bandwagon at this point, anyone casting their vote for representatives of these factions or calling on their compatriots to do so, will be playing willingly or not into the agenda of a cabal which officially views Iranians as subordinates to NATO regimes and zionists, which demonstrably loathes Iranian history, culture and civilization with a nauseating passion, which lacks any ounce of patriotism and self-esteem, and which ultimately would offer the keys to the country's destiny to zio-American imperialists on a silver platter if given the chance.You may have issues with the Islamic dress code (hejab law) or other policies of the Islamic Republic, granted. But if you believe this warrants helping back to power a current whose foremost representatives denigrate Iran in such an ignominious, barefaced manner and no longer have any qualms about revealing their alignment on exiled oppositionists handled by Iran's foreign enemies, then might I suggest you're getting your priorities awfully wrong. Every person to whom Iran means something cannot but keep the necessary distance from these imposters.