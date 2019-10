It's being in some media News and on social Media that meeting of leading industrialists with PM have yielded no results and they have been indirectly or directly told that "the financial matters are not completely under our control" "" so the industrialists have decided to meet COAS seeking his intervention. This development also indicate that the civilian government have some how placed the burden of their failure on someone others shoulders. It is of no secret now that the choice of Hafeez Shaikh by Ik had green signal from pindi too but now the things are not going as anticipated . The industrialists have also threatened to close all their industries if their problems are not solved by the government and its institutions. interesting to note that government instead of solving their problem have shown the industrialist the way of GHQ ,somehow indirect message to the ghq by the civilian government that look man we wanted to tackle the issue by our own means with our own peoples it was you who forced us to accept the peoples like Hafiz Shaikh etc. the reality is just alternate it was realised at some levels that Asad Umar and company had no clue and planning to run economy and later on the back up plan was laid on, which appears to be even worse due to incompetent civilian govt ,now civilian govt want to blame someone else for it's initial failure, The same page story taking turn now !!!! don't ask for any prove you will have it on media etc soon, not available now,

