The idea has stirred the German political scene for several months now. In August 2018, believing that NATO was "weakened" by the attitude and the words of Donald Trump, the American president, Christian Hacke, a specialist in international relations having practiced at the University of the Bundeswehr, affirmed in a tribune, that "national defense on the basis of nuclear deterrence should be a priority given the new transatlantic uncertainties and potential confrontations. And said that Germany needed the nuclear bomb.