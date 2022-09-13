What's new

Leading Dutch semiconductor equipment manufacturer ASML Surpasses 1,500 Employees in China

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
48,617
-12
93,042
Country
China
Location
China

Leading Dutch semiconductor equipment manufacturer ASML Surpasses 1,500 Employees in China​

Sep 13, 2022, 14:16pm Pandaily

The Chinese division of ASML, a leading Dutch semiconductor equipment manufacturer, announced on September 2 that it employed more than 1,500 employees in the country as of the end of August. The company also designated September 1 as its annual “ASML China Day,” upon which all domestic employees will enjoy an extra day off.

1-22.jpg


ASML is one of the largest semiconductor equipment manufacturers in the world, providing comprehensive key equipment to complex integrated circuit manufacturers globally. In 1988, ASML delivered its first stepper to the Chinese market, and in 2000, ASML China was formally established. The company has now explored the Chinese market for more than 30 years. At present, ASML has 15 offices, 11 warehousing and logistics centers, three R&D centers, one training center and one maintenance center in China.

Bloomberg quoted people familiar with the matter in a July report, saying that Washington D.C. had put pressure on the Netherlands to prohibit ASML from selling key equipment needed to produce chips to China. According to the report, the ban proposed by Washington is to significantly broaden the range and class of chipmaking gear needed to produce a large number of chips, with the aim of preventing China from becoming a global leader in chip production.

As an internationally important production area for integrated circuits, China is a market that ASML can not ignore. According to the firm’s financial report, in the first quarter of 2022, the company sold 62 lithography systems, of which the Chinese mainland market accounted for 34%, surpassing that of South Korea and Taiwan to become its largest market for lithography systems.

In response, on July 20, Nikkei Asia reported that Peter Wennink, the CEO of ASML, told investors, “I think we need to realize that China is an important player in the semiconductor industry, especially not [only] in the matured node, but also mainstream semiconductors. It is a very significant supplier of the global markets. So we just have to be careful what we’re doing.”

In June this year, ASML also said that in order to support the growth of its business in China, it will continue to expand its Chinese team this year, with plans to recruit more than 200 employees.

pandaily.com

ASML Surpasses 1,500 Employees in China - Pandaily

The Chinese division of ASML, a leading Dutch semiconductor equipment manufacturer, announced on September 2 that it employed more than 1,500 employees in the country as of the end of August.
pandaily.com pandaily.com
 
lcloo

lcloo

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 28, 2010
3,950
14
9,824
Country
Malaysia
Location
Malaysia
ASML may by-pass US ban by designing and building machines design and made in China (with no US technology involved). Their future of business growth is with China. Money is more important than supporting US politics.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

F-22Raptor
US Wants Dutch Supplier ASML to Stop Selling Chipmaking Gear to China
2 3
Replies
32
Views
1K
Mista
Mista
Nan Yang
Applied Materials: Failed China Chip Sanctions And What It Means To Non-Chinese Semiconductor Equipment Companies
2
Replies
18
Views
1K
Beast
B
onebyone
How China could leapfrog US chip-making bans
Replies
1
Views
351
Song Hong
Song Hong
onebyone
SMIC’s 7-nm chip process a wake-up call for US
Replies
1
Views
347
Beast
B
onebyone
China’s Top Chipmaker Achieves Breakthrough Despite US Curbs
2 3 4
Replies
58
Views
3K
FairAndUnbiased
F

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom