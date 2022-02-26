Leaders Around the World are asking Modi Jee to Come Forward and Stop Ukraine Russia War Because They Consider Him a World Leader: BJP MP Hema Malini

Joe Shearer said: No.



He's too deeply disliked.



Starting with me, dating back to debating against him, he for St. Stephens, I for Presidency. His partner and my partner were the heavyweights of our teams, but Shashi-baba always got the girls.



I was committed, so it didn't matter to me, but he married the prettiest woman on the debating circuit, and that tidal wave of hate has stayed with him throughout. Click to expand...

I can see he is a lady's man. Good for him. The lady's do like a man who knows a way with words.Well that is hardly anything to do with his politics. As much as he is gifted in talk, and unlikely to be truly a man for genuine peace and cooperation, I have enjoyed his fair and overdue criticisms of Britain, the true evil and the source of Indian China tensions before new reasons grew legs of their own.Now if India can have a Kishore Mahbubani, then I'd feel things could move in the right direction for more than just bilateral relations. But perhaps India has long had that in other forms already and all they have produced is a nation keen for a leader like Modi. Perhaps it is the conditions that position places on a person and the environment. Good leaders often can do nothing because of hidden interest groups.