Leaders Around the World are asking Modi Jee to Come Forward and Stop Ukraine Russia War Because They Consider Him a World Leader: BJP MP Hema Malini

Joe Shearer

Joe Shearer

Apr 19, 2009
serenity said:
Does Shashi Tharoor have chance to become prime minister?
No.

He's too deeply disliked.

Starting with me, dating back to debating against him, he for St. Stephens, I for Presidency. His partner and my partner were the heavyweights of our teams, but Shashi-baba always got the girls.

I was committed, so it didn't matter to me, but he married the prettiest woman on the debating circuit, and that tidal wave of hate has stayed with him throughout.
 
serenity

serenity

Jan 9, 2007
Joe Shearer said:
No.

He's too deeply disliked.

Starting with me, dating back to debating against him, he for St. Stephens, I for Presidency. His partner and my partner were the heavyweights of our teams, but Shashi-baba always got the girls.

I was committed, so it didn't matter to me, but he married the prettiest woman on the debating circuit, and that tidal wave of hate has stayed with him throughout.
I can see he is a lady's man. Good for him. The lady's do like a man who knows a way with words.

Well that is hardly anything to do with his politics. As much as he is gifted in talk, and unlikely to be truly a man for genuine peace and cooperation, I have enjoyed his fair and overdue criticisms of Britain, the true evil and the source of Indian China tensions before new reasons grew legs of their own.

Now if India can have a Kishore Mahbubani, then I'd feel things could move in the right direction for more than just bilateral relations. But perhaps India has long had that in other forms already and all they have produced is a nation keen for a leader like Modi. Perhaps it is the conditions that position places on a person and the environment. Good leaders often can do nothing because of hidden interest groups.
 
Joe Shearer

Joe Shearer

Apr 19, 2009
Trango Towers said:
You are so bad. They will declare you Muslim and lynch you with saffron lungis
Ain? What do you mean 'will'? They've started. In the building where I live, because I objected to Hindu promotion through the administrative WhatsApp group.

Khallaas.

Trango Towers said:
You are so bad. They will declare you Muslim and lynch you with saffron lungis
I'm taking the next one onto DM; people will think I'm dropping names.
 
Trango Towers

Trango Towers

Oct 29, 2016
Joe Shearer said:
Ain? What do you mean 'will'? They've started. In the building where I live, because I objected to Hindu promotion through the administrative WhatsApp group.

Khallaas.


I'm taking the next one onto DM; people will think I'm dropping names.
Please stay safe...these people are idiots and talking to idiots you only suffer yourself
 

