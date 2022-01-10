Leader of Anti-Vax Group Tells Supporters Drinking Urine Is COVID ‘Antidote,’ Citing ‘Tons and Tons of Research’
BYBRENTON BLANCHET
Jan 10, 2022
Image via Twitter
The leader of an anti-vax group called Vaccine Police is urging his followers to drink their own urine,
Per the Daily Beast, Christopher Key—who was arrested last week for his plan to try arresting Democratic governors—is now pushing what he calls “urine therapy,” i.e. drinking one’s own pee, over vaccinations.
“The antidote that we’ve seen now, and we have tons and tons of research, is urine therapy,” Key said in a video he uploaded to his Telegram account after his time in jail. “OK, and I know to a lot of you this sounds crazy, but guys, God’s given us everything we need.”
Key elaborated in the clip, asking followers to “please take it with a grain of salt” and calling vaccinations “the worst bioweapon I have ever seen.” These unsubstantiated claims come from a man who was recently booked into Jefferson County Jail in Birmingham, Alabama over an arrest at a Whole Foods in April, where he was accused of criminal trespassing. He subsequently refused to enter a courtroom with a mask, per the Daily Beast.
All of this comes as hospitalization rates for young children with COVID-19 have hit a new high, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shares that “pediatric hospitalizations are at the highest rate compared to any prior point in the pandemic.”
COVID-19 vaccines have yet to be authorized for children under the age of 5, with the hospitalization rate for children 5 to 17 being a reported four-times lower than younger kids.
“Sadly, we are seeing the rates of hospitalization increasing for children 0 to 4, children who are not yet currently eligible for COVID-19 vaccination,” said CDC director Rochelle Walensky, who added that “it may very well be that there are just more cases out there and our children are more vulnerable with more cases around them.”
MAGA lunatic. Next he advocate for rubbing yourself in dung like the geniuses below:
BYBRENTON BLANCHET
Jan 10, 2022
- COMMENT
Image via Twitter
The leader of an anti-vax group called Vaccine Police is urging his followers to drink their own urine,
Per the Daily Beast, Christopher Key—who was arrested last week for his plan to try arresting Democratic governors—is now pushing what he calls “urine therapy,” i.e. drinking one’s own pee, over vaccinations.
“The antidote that we’ve seen now, and we have tons and tons of research, is urine therapy,” Key said in a video he uploaded to his Telegram account after his time in jail. “OK, and I know to a lot of you this sounds crazy, but guys, God’s given us everything we need.”
Key elaborated in the clip, asking followers to “please take it with a grain of salt” and calling vaccinations “the worst bioweapon I have ever seen.” These unsubstantiated claims come from a man who was recently booked into Jefferson County Jail in Birmingham, Alabama over an arrest at a Whole Foods in April, where he was accused of criminal trespassing. He subsequently refused to enter a courtroom with a mask, per the Daily Beast.
All of this comes as hospitalization rates for young children with COVID-19 have hit a new high, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shares that “pediatric hospitalizations are at the highest rate compared to any prior point in the pandemic.”
COVID-19 vaccines have yet to be authorized for children under the age of 5, with the hospitalization rate for children 5 to 17 being a reported four-times lower than younger kids.
“Sadly, we are seeing the rates of hospitalization increasing for children 0 to 4, children who are not yet currently eligible for COVID-19 vaccination,” said CDC director Rochelle Walensky, who added that “it may very well be that there are just more cases out there and our children are more vulnerable with more cases around them.”
Leader of Anti-Vax Group Tells Supporters Drinking Urine Is COVID ‘Antidote,’ Citing ‘Tons and Tons of Research’
An anti-vaxxer is urging followers to drink their urine, saying, “The antidote that we have seen now, and we have tons and tons of research, is urine therapy.”
www.complex.com