LDP Lawmakers Urge Japan-U.S. Joint Drills around Senkakus
Politics Feb 2, 2021
The move by the LDP group, led by House of Councillors member Shigeharu Aoyama, came as China implemented a new law allowing its coast guard to use weapons.
The group, which calls for protecting Japan’s dignity and interests, will submit the recommendations to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday at the earliest.
The recommendations also call for increasing the Japan Coast Guard’s fleet of large patrol vessels, conducting an on-site survey on the islands’ natural environment and cooperating with Vietnam and other countries opposing the new Chinese law.
