LDC graduation: Bangladesh to see as opportunity to rethink its reliance on RMG: UN official​

UN Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights Olivier De Schutter

The government should use its upcoming graduation from LDC status in 2026 as an opportunity to rethink its reliance on the ready-made garment industry, UN Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights Olivier De Schutter has said.

The RMG industry currently accounts for 82 per cent of the country's export revenue and employs 4 million workers, reports news agency UNB.

"As Bangladesh moves towards graduation, it continues to focus much of its energy on providing tax incentives to international investors and establishing special economic zones," he said on Monday at the end of a 12-day visit to the country.

The Special Rapporteur will present his final report on Bangladesh to the Human Rights Council in June 2024.

The government's time and resources would be better spent on ensuring fair wages, educating and training workers, and improving social protection, the UN expert said.

"Not only will this attract investors who care about their reputation, it will pave the way for a new form of development in Bangladesh – one driven by domestic demand rather than exploitative export opportunities," he said.

The government of Bangladesh must move away from its reliance on cheap labour if it is to ensure a rights-based development following its expected graduation from Least Developed Country (LDC) status, the UN poverty expert said.

"A country's comparative advantage cannot lie in keeping its people poor," he said.

"Bangladesh's development has largely been driven by one export sector – the ready-made garment industry – which is highly dependent on keeping wages low," he said.