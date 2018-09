Lca Tejas SP1 - SP10 in pictures

The Daggers Squadron has 10 Tejas now RISING to 12 by December this year AND 16 by August 2019 with 4 twin seaters as training planes like these with each squadronThe production rate is currently 8 per year this year12 PER year next as the second factory starts productionBy 2020 it will 16 tejas each year from 2 factories.India will have 40 tejas mark 1 by 2020-21And further 83 more by 2027 of the AESA equipped mark 1aThe Tejas is replacing 125 mig21 bisons this project will be done by 2026-2027