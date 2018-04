LCA-Tejas LSP-7 (KH-2017) seen firing Derby BVRLCA-Tejas LSP-7 (KH-2017) successfully fired an Israeli supplied Derby Beyond Visual Range Air-Air Missile (BVRAAM) today off the western coast of India after taking off from the Naval Base ” INS Hansa ” Situated at Dabolim in Goa .With this Successful trial of Derby BVRAAM, LCA-Tejas has completed one of the key Milestone required before it is granted Final Operational Clearance (FOC) by end of June this year.Today’s BVRAAM trials stressed on achieving expanded flight envelope which was successfully demonstrated. This is also last of the Derby BVRAAM trials and now Integration and trials are officially over and cleared for use in operational situation . LCA-Tejas Team is currently gearing up to demonstrate In-flight Aerial Refueling capabilities in next few days which is also required before FOC can be granted.