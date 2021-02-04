LCA MARK 2 network centric diagram

The Maverick said:



Tejas mark 2 will be fully networked with indian satalites , warships awacs and other fighters



Love this picture guysTejas mark 2 will be fully networked with indian satalites , warships awacs and other fighters Click to expand...

The Maverick said: I think the giant strides in satalite capability , new found radar and computimg networking tech has helped india in its aerospace indengious plans



The Tejas & Amca will be fully networked to all systems be it unmanned drones wing men , satalites comms and radars and ground based missles not to mention naval assets.



India looks to be really upping the ante in aerospace now THANK GOD for Tejas esco system Click to expand...

This will be a super sper hit. The IAF is going to have a ball with this oneKeep your flashbacks to yourselfYes but mor fundamentally....all designs are evolutionary.a) Tejas Mk2 FBW is basically an upgraded one of Mk1b) Tejas program started with no Radar and Mk2 will have an upgraded Uttam systemc) So much experience working on mission computers and Avionics (MKI, Tejas Hawk etc.)Fact is Mk2 is just a blending of a lot of tech we already have into a super capable product. The poor buggers who started LCA were told;a) We don't have radar so build one from scracthb) we don't have FBW so build one from scratch and so on.LCA Mk2 actually has several advantages helping it off unlike Mk1