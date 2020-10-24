What's new

Laziness of FIA cyberwing & Ministry of IT regarding safety

I have been following few indian hackers who have been constantly hacking Pakistan unsecured govt websites stealing data and harming systems... I dont even know whats the use of ministry of tech if they cant even setup a secure server for govt websites or FIA cyberwing if they cant even take action against these hackers (who probably are some pajeet kids)...

Few days ago they attacked Lesco and changed bills (Lahoris will have some taste from their abu's friends from other side) and countless other attacks which are enough for us to get them confined... but I think we will be sleeping as usual...

If anyone knows someone in FIA kindly take it up to them as I cant even register complaint (FIA website broken) and also they havent replied to my emails...
 
This is what happens when you don't give importance to cyber-warfare and don't invest in future technologies.
 
blueazure said:
how can FIA arrest someone sitting outside pakistan ?
Ever heard of Interpol? If you have enough proof that the person attacked from cross border then actually you can.. people have been or atleast use this to show criminality in pajeets mindset to the world...
HttpError said:
This is what happens when you don't give importance to cyber-warfare and don't invest in future technologies.
True bahi all of the websites being hacked are not secured...
 
