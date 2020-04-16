What's new

Lawyers Try To Take Off The Pants Of The Honorable Judge

HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
23,862
13
23,603
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
The unleashed judiciary ... done by Nawaz and Ex Chief Justice Iftikhar Chaudry .... now who will put the JIN back to bottle ...

 
Nasr

Nasr

FULL MEMBER
Dec 9, 2018
1,972
3
3,567
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
HAIDER said:
The unleashed judiciary ... done by Nawaz and Ex Chief Justice Iftikhar Chaudry .... now who will put the JIN back to bottle ...

Click to expand...
What the heck is going on here? Why in the world are those guys trying to yank the Judge's pants down? What the reason?

And why are lawyers in Pakistan become like gangsters and thugs? Weren't they lawyers to uphold the Law?

It's a pathetic state of affairs, where journalists behave like prostitutes and lawyers behave like thugs.

What's next, doctors behaving like serial killers?!

Honestly, I feel like there will come a time when Pakistanis would just round up these lawyers, journalists, politicians and judges, and just shoot them in the head. Miserable ticks!
 
arjunk

arjunk

FULL MEMBER
Apr 16, 2020
1,070
0
2,154
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
This is one of the few times where I support the army beating them with a stick to put them in their place.
 
K

KurtisBrian

FULL MEMBER
Aug 24, 2020
914
-4
265
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Nasr said:
Weren't they lawyers to uphold the Law?
Click to expand...
no. Lawyers just argue the law for money. They try to find ways to skirt or bend the law for the benefit of their clients and themselves. Judges interpret and uphold the law. The Police uphold the law.
 
K

KurtisBrian

FULL MEMBER
Aug 24, 2020
914
-4
265
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Trango Towers said:
Judges take bribes as well
Click to expand...
Great comment. Think about it. Lawyers are mostly a bunch of people who are trained to bend facts and twist the truth as much as possible in order to win and thus get paid large sums of money. What pool of people are Judges drawn from? omg.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 3, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

xeuss
The Rise of a Hindu Vigilante in the Age of WhatsApp and Modi
Replies
11
Views
1K
Markandeya
M
Path-Finder
Blood and Soil in Narendra Modi’s India
Replies
8
Views
1K
Path-Finder
Path-Finder
AZADPAKISTAN2009
US war machine's usage of Soliders and then forgeting them as used tobacco
Replies
7
Views
2K
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
Ali.009
Exposing GEO TV - a CNN affiliate or is it the psy-ops wing of the CIA?
Replies
3
Views
25K
dr.umer
dr.umer

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom