Lawrence Wilkerson, former chief of staff to US SoS, explains the reasons US was in Afghanistan

Lawrence Wilkerson, former chief of staff to US SoS, explains the reasons US was in Afghanistan:


1. Blocking China's BRI militarily.
2. Neutralizing Pakistani nukes.
3. CIA destabilizing China through Uyghur population in Xinjiang

+ By occupying both Afghanistan and Iraq, they are/were positioning military assets close to Iran.

