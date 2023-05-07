Lawrence Wilkerson, former chief of staff to US SoS, explains the reasons US was in Afghanistan:
1. Blocking China's BRI militarily.
2. Neutralizing Pakistani nukes.
3. CIA destabilizing China through Uyghur population in Xinjiang
+ By occupying both Afghanistan and Iraq, they are/were positioning military assets close to Iran.
