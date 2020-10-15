What's new

Lawmakers OK, immediately fund US Army plan to accelerate Precision Strike Missile seeker upgrade project

Congress has blessed an Army proposal to accelerate the next round of competition on the Precision Strike Missile, allowing the service to more than double spending immediately on multimode seeker technology for the new ground-launched, long-range munition. The move is mean to help the service speed fielding of the new capability from fiscal year 2027 to 2025. In late August, the Pentagon comptroller asked Congress for permission to shift $9.9 million into the Army's Long Range Precision Fires Advanced Technology...

https://insidedefense.com/daily-new...y-plan-accelerate-prsm-seeker-upgrade-project
 
