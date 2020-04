Lawmakers demand answers on Kushner supply chain influence

Chairs of two key House panels sent a letter to FEMA demanding information in a week on efforts by the president's senior adviser and son-in-law.

all communications between any FEMA employee and Jared Kushner regarding the acquisition, distribution of, or federally directed sale of any form of PPE or of medical supplies and equipment to be used for the diagnosis or treatment of COVID-19,

They're also requesting documentation of contacts between FEMA employees and private sector firms who are working on the coronavirus response on a voluntary basis, information on flights FEMA has arranged for private companies to bring medical equipment into the U.S. for sale, and an explanation of the practices and protocols the agency uses to determine and track the need for PPE and other items.

Project Airbridge