Lawi_Hydropower Project ...... 69 MW
The project owned by Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization which will be completed at a cost of twenty-two billion rupees in five years.
The power station, being constructed through public sector after completion will generate 69 megawatts electricity. The project was launched in 2016.
Lawi_hydel_station Chitral...
Lawi_hydel_station Chitral...