What's new

Lawi_Hydropower Project ...... 69 MW

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
49,344
52
74,154
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Lawi_Hydropower Project ...... 69 MW

The project owned by Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization which will be completed at a cost of twenty-two billion rupees in five years.

The power station, being constructed through public sector after completion will generate 69 megawatts electricity. The project was launched in 2016.

Lawi_hydel_station Chitral...



1600202072031.png





1600202099185.png





1600202143108.png
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
49,344
52
74,154
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
The project is owned by Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization PEDO which will be completed at a cost of twenty-two billion rupees in five years.


1600202348122.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Morpheus Australian firm to share technology on hydropower, industry with Pakistan Pakistan Economy 0
ghazi52 Jagran_II Hydropower Project -- 48 MW Infrastructure & Development 4
ghazi52 Balakot Hydropower Project ... 300 MW Infrastructure & Development 7
ghazi52 Small Hydropower Projects (SHPPs) Infrastructure & Development 2
Morpheus 102MW Gulpur hydropower plant starts production Infrastructure & Development 5
Morpheus KP to complete work on 60MW hydropower projects by December Infrastructure & Development 1
Clutch Agreement signed in Pakistan for hydropower project under CPEC CPEC 1
beijingwalker Pakistan benefits from China-India clash with hydropower deal Central & South Asia 4
ghazi52 Suki Kinar Hydropower Project - 884 MW Infrastructure & Development 25
beijingwalker First unit of mega hydropower project starts power generation in SW China China & Far East 2

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top