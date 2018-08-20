/ Register

Law minister bans foreign visits of ministry officers

    Zibago

    Law minister bans foreign visits of ministry officers

    Web Desk On Aug 20, 2018

    ISLAMABAD: Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem on Monday imposed a ban on officers of the ministry from all foreign tours.

    The newly-appointed federal minister assumed charge and was warmly welcomed by senior officers of the ministry. He stated that the slow pace of work at the ministry would not be tolerated.

    Law Secretary Justice (retd) Abdul Shakoor Paracha briefed the minister on the affairs of the ministry and the challenges on the national and international legal front.

    The federal minister said that the ministry would observe austerity in line with the instructions on Prime Minister Imran Khan, and ultimately barred all officers from any foreign visits.

    He also reviewed the appointment of law officers at various courts and directed to fill all vacant posts. He said that the first priority is the elimination of corruption, and will not tolerate any hindrances or slow pace of work within the ministry
    Ghareeb_Da_Baal

    Amazing that infi ministry, railways, foreign & law ministry have already started work on the promised agenda their first day in the office.
    Even if PTI can deliver 40 percent of their stated promises, they is golden.
     
    GHALIB

    that is true .
     
