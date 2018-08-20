1' Law minister bans foreign visits of ministry officers Web Desk On Aug 20, 2018 ISLAMABAD: Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem on Monday imposed a ban on officers of the ministry from all foreign tours. The newly-appointed federal minister assumed charge and was warmly welcomed by senior officers of the ministry. He stated that the slow pace of work at the ministry would not be tolerated. Law Secretary Justice (retd) Abdul Shakoor Paracha briefed the minister on the affairs of the ministry and the challenges on the national and international legal front. The federal minister said that the ministry would observe austerity in line with the instructions on Prime Minister Imran Khan, and ultimately barred all officers from any foreign visits. He also reviewed the appointment of law officers at various courts and directed to fill all vacant posts. He said that the first priority is the elimination of corruption, and will not tolerate any hindrances or slow pace of work within the ministry https://arynews.tv/en/law-minister-bans-foreign-visits/amp/?__twitter_impression=true