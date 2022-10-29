Law and Order Index 2022: Pakistan is Safer Than Bangladesh, India and Sri Lanka

I thought Indonesia is not that safe...



You know, there are ghosts in cemeteries, abandoned buildings, etc.



If you watch indigo channels on YouTube, good behavior and praying are the only protection you have.



Anyway, that is the treat from another dimension, like those you watch in Marvel's multi-dimension movies.





Besides that, there are some people with mental problems.



Probably because of having too much self-pride, high life expectations, but the reality is turning out not as easy as he thinks.



You know, turning their soul darker because of too much addiction to materialism. It's not easy, the harder to be rich and recognized, the darker their soul will become (mental trauma).



Being polite and compassionate toward others are good protection, it's not just you who want to be the next Elon Musk and be surrounded by beautiful girls!



Helping others is actually helping yourself as well.





And for the rest of the world besides Indonesia...



What is actually going on there????



Are they nuts???