LAW AND ORDER: 4,000 RANGERS DEPLOYED IN LAHORE, RAWALPINDI

1658572807883.png

The federal government has deployed paramilitary Rangers in two districts of Punjab on the request of the provincial government, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Ministry of Interior has deployed 4,000 rangers personnel in Lahore and Rawalpindi districts.

The provincial government had in its request to the federal government called for the deployment of Rangers apprehending worsening of law and order in the province following the election of the chief minister.


The summary was forwarded to the Federal Cabinet for approval.

The decision came after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz was re-elected as the chief minister of Punjab as Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari rejected the PML-Q’s votes in light of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s letter.

Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari – who chaired the session – ruled that the votes of PML-Q lawmakers will not be counted in the election of Punjab chief minister in the light of party head Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s letter.

Pervaiz Elahi – joint candidate of PTI and PML-Q – received 186 votes, while Hamza Shehbaz got 179 votes. However 10 votes of PML-Q were cancelled by the deputy speaker, hence bringing down the figure to 176.
Imported govt is afraid of its own people lol
 

