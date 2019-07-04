Lavrov's visit to China, growing closer as expected

add Iran tooChina, Russia & PAKISTAN stands back to back...
Iran, Turkey & basically all of the central Asian republics.add Iran too
The Iran, Pakistan, China, Russia contiguous quad. Answer to America, Australia, Japan, IndiaThere is road between China and Russia. There is road between Pakistan and China. There is road between Iran and Pakistan. So this mean Iran, Pakistan, China, Russia are connected by road, unlike America, Australia, Japan, India which are not connected by road. So the Iran, Pakistan, China...
Turkey not yet. Maybe in 20 years. Unlike Iran, Turkey actively backs secession in Tatarstan and East Turkestan.Iran, Turkey & basically all of the central Asian republics.
they're gettin' there, China needs to capitalize on the growing gulf between Turkey & usa. China worked behind the curtains to bring Turkey & Russia close, so might as well openly bring them close to yourself.Turkey not yet. Maybe in 20 years. Unlike Iran, Turkey actives backs secession in Tatarstan and East Turkestan.
Until Turkey ditches F-16 for J-10. It will take a while. Let's say 20 to 30 years from now. It's getting there.they're gettin' there, China needs to capitalize on the growing gulf between Turkey & usa. China worked behind the curtains to bring Turkey & Russia close, so might as well openly bring them close to yourself.