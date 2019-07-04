What's new

Lavrov's visit to China, growing closer as expected

add Iran too

The Iran, Pakistan, China, Russia contiguous quad. Answer to America, Australia, Japan, India

There is road between China and Russia. There is road between Pakistan and China. There is road between Iran and Pakistan. So this mean Iran, Pakistan, China, Russia are connected by road, unlike America, Australia, Japan, India which are not connected by road. So the Iran, Pakistan, China...
defence.pk
Iran, Turkey & basically all of the central Asian republics.
 
Turkey not yet. Maybe in 20 years. Unlike Iran, Turkey actives backs secession in Tatarstan and East Turkestan.
they're gettin' there, China needs to capitalize on the growing gulf between Turkey & usa. China worked behind the curtains to bring Turkey & Russia close, so might as well openly bring them close to yourself.
 
they're gettin' there, China needs to capitalize on the growing gulf between Turkey & usa. China worked behind the curtains to bring Turkey & Russia close, so might as well openly bring them close to yourself.
Until Turkey ditches F-16 for J-10. It will take a while. Let's say 20 to 30 years from now. It's getting there.
 
