What's new

Lavrov: Suez blockage highlighted importance of Iran corridor

aryobarzan

aryobarzan

FULL MEMBER
Feb 17, 2019
1,382
1
4,143
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Canada
Wednesday, 14 April 2021 7:19 AM [ Last Update: Wednesday, 14 April 2021 8:06 AM ]

US Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) (L) talks with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) during a rally with fellow Democrats before voting on H.R. 1, or the People Act, on the East Steps of the US Capitol on March 08, 2019 in Washington, DC. (AFP photo)

The International North-South Transport Corridor envisions a 7,200 km-long multi-mode network of ship, rail and road for freight transport,
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says the recent incident where a ship blocked the Suez Canal for almost a week highlighted the need for a reliable transit route and the corridor being developed by Iran, Russia and India is best suited to serve that goal.
The International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), proposed by the three countries in 2000 and later supported by 10 Central Asian nations, is connecting the Persian Gulf and India with Russia via Iran.
"We hope that the North-South ITC will eventually serve as the basis for the creation of a single seamless transport, logistics, and economic space stretching from the southern coasts of Iran to northern cities of Russia," Lavrov told IRNA news agency in Tehran.
 
-blitzkrieg-

-blitzkrieg-

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2015
3,479
2
4,150
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
aryobarzan said:
where a ship blocked the Suez Canal for almost a week highlighted the need for a reliable transit route and the corridor being developed by Iran, Russia and India
Click to expand...
But it was an all indian crew that blocked the suez.. was it done on purpose by Indians to have world highlight alternates...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom