Lavrov: Suez blockage highlighted importance of Iran corridor

Wednesday, 14 April 2021 7:19 AMThe International North-South Transport Corridor envisions a 7,200 km-long multi-mode network of ship, rail and road for freight transport,The International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), proposed by the three countries in 2000 and later supported by 10 Central Asian nations, is connecting the Persian Gulf and India with Russia via Iran."We hope that the North-South ITC will eventually serve as the basis for the creation of a single seamless transport, logistics, and economic space stretching from the southern coasts of Iran to northern cities of Russia," Lavrov told IRNA news agency in Tehran.