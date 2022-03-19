What's new

Lavrov: Russia, China and Brazil Don't Want Washington Calling the Shots in the World

I thought Bolsonaro government is die-hard pro-Washington? Anyway the former President Dilma Rousseff from PT (Partido dos Trabalhadores) seems to be quite fond of China model (China Socialism).

1.jpg
 
beijingwalker said:

Lavrov: Russia, China and Brazil Don't Want Washington Calling the Shots in the World

After the end of WW II US wanted to eliminate all German Nazis but majority of them escaped and took refuge in Brazil.

This is the reason why Brazilians hate the US.

Shotgunner51 said:
I thought Bolsonaro government is die-hard pro-Washington? Anyway the former President Dilma Rousseff from PT (Workers' Party) seems to be quite fond of China model.

View attachment 825411
Brazilians hate the US.
 
Shotgunner51 said:
Well hope they don't hate us! Our socialism model is not perfect, far from it, but we do hope we can continue to improve it and expand interaction with Latin America nations.
They consider themselves as the left and do not subscribe to the US written history.


Brazil: German embassy triggers bizarre Nazi and Holocaust debate​

Brazilians flooded the German Embassy's Facebook to dispute that Nazis were right wing. The controversy showcased the sharp polarization that has consumed the country ahead of the upcoming presidential election.



A swastika painted on a wall in Sao Paulo

A video posted on Facebook by the German Embassy in Brasilia explaining the culture of remembrance over the Holocaust in Germany was met with unexpected hostility from many Brazilians. Some insisted that Adolf Hitler espoused a left-wing ideology, others sought to deny the Holocaust.
The video said that Germans "don't hide from their past," adding that "from a young age they're taught to confront the horrors of the Holocaust." The post garnered some 776,000 views on the embassy's Facebook page, not to mention a number of contentious comments.

'Holofraud'
Many Brazilians were enraged by the assertion that the Nazi party was a right-wing movement, pointing to its official name, the National Socialist German Workers' Party, as evidence that it was leftist instead.
Other commenters questioned the validity of the Holocaust, where approximately 6 million Jews lost their lives. Brazilian Holocaust deniers took to the post to label the event a "holofraud," which prompted the German embassy to respond.
"The Holocaust is a historical fact, with proof and testimony that can be found in many parts of Europe," the embassy wrote in response to one post.
Read more: German firms in Brazil 'shouldn't treat democracy and dictatorship lightly'
The 'socialism' in Nazi
Political Scientist Kai Michael Kenkel, who teaches at the Catholic University in Rio de Janerio, told DW that the practice of classifying the Nazi's "National Socialism" as a leftist movement had become more and more common in recent years within Brazil's right wing movement.
Their notion is that "National Socialism" was a leftist movement because it includes the word "socialism." Kenkel said this connection between Nazis and socialism is akin to saying that the East German Democratic Republic and the People's Democratic Republic of Korea were indeed democracies.
Another argument plays on the statist economic policies of the Nazi regime, but this was also a practice of standard right-wing regimes, such as Spain under Franco and Brazil's own military dictatorship from 1964 to 1985.
Read more: Brazil: Assassination attempt boosts Bolsonaro election bid
A highly polarized country
With the episode, the German embassy got caught in the climate of high polarization that has enveloped the South American nation, with presidential elections looming large. The vote has been marred by voter disillusionment, concerns about fake news, extreme political rhetoric and even an assassination attempt against right-wing candidate Jair Bolsonaro.
Critics have labeled Bolsonaro a Nazi for his far-right nationalist tendencies, and many of the outraged commenters on the German embassy's post were supporters of the former military man.
His rival Fernando Haddad is the successor of jailed leftist former president Luiz Inacio 'Lula' da Silva and Dilma Rousseff, who's also under investigation. Lula and Bolsonaro are either loved or despised. This year's election cycle has been among the most divisive in the three decades of Brazilian democracy.
jcg/msh (Reuters, KNA)

www.dw.com

Brazil: German embassy triggers bizarre Nazi and Holocaust debate | DW | 20.09.2018

Brazilians flooded the German Embassy's Facebook to dispute that Nazis were right wing. The controversy showcased the sharp polarization that has consumed the country ahead of the upcoming presidential election.
www.dw.com www.dw.com
 
I think it's also the case with South Africa. All BRICS countries, except supa pawa India, don't won't to listen to Washington's orders. Supa pawa India is a West's lapdog, should be kicked out BRICS and SCO, replace it with Pakistan in BRICS.
 
etylo said:
I think it's also the case with South Africa. All BRICS countries, except supa pawa India, don't won't to listen to Washington's orders. Supa pawa India is a West's lapdog, should be kicked out BRICS and SCO, replace it with Pakistan in BRICS.
Agree that India is lackey of the US and needs to be kicked out of SCO and BRICS.
 
etylo said:
I think it's also the case with South Africa. All BRICS countries, except supa pawa India, don't won't to listen to Washington's orders. Supa pawa India is a West's lapdog, should be kicked out BRICS and SCO, replace it with Pakistan in BRICS.
Pakistan is not an emerging economy from any means
 
prokion said:
Pakistan is not an emerging economy from any means
Maybe not for the immediate future, but definitely in the future as its economy grows as it has the size in population and importance, now maybe go with Indonesia or Southeast Asia as a block.
 
etylo said:
Maybe not for the immediate future, but definitely in the future as its economy grows as it has the size in population and importance, now maybe go with Indonesia or Southeast Asia as a block.
Bangladesh would be a way better option than Pakistan

SuvarnaTeja said:
As the only Islamic nuke power, Pakistan deserves a seat to represent 2 Billions Muslims of the world.
So what if Pakistan is a nuke power?, Turkey has a way better economy than Pakistan and I think it deserves to be the representation for the Islamic world.
 

