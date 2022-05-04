Lavrov: Hitler was Jews

Israel outrage at Sergei Lavrov's claim that Hitler was part Jewish The Russian foreign minister's claim that Hitler "had Jewish blood" is denounced as unforgiveable.

Israel has reacted with fury after Russia's foreign minister claimed that Nazi leader Adolf Hitler "had Jewish blood".Sergei Lavrov made the comments to try to justify Russia's portrayal of Ukraine as "Nazi" despite the fact that its president is Jewish.Israel's foreign ministry summoned Russia's ambassador for "clarification" and demanded an apology.Nazi Germany murdered six million Jews in the Holocaust in World War Two.Mr Lavrov made the remarks in an interview on Italian TV programme Zona Bianca on Sunday, days after Israel marked Holocaust Remembrance Day, one of the most solemn occasions in the Israeli calendar.When asked how Russia can claim that it is fighting to "de-Nazify" Ukraine when President Volodymyr Zelensky is himself Jewish, Mr Lavrov said: "I could be wrong, but Hitler also had Jewish blood. [That Zelensky is Jewish] means absolutely nothing. Wise Jewish people say that the most ardent anti-Semites are usually Jews."