Lavrov confirms Russia’s plans to resume Moscow consultations on Afghanistan

Russian Foreign Minister pointed out that India as an important player in the settlement in Afghanistan undoubtedly should be engaged in international efforts supporting the Afghan national reconciliation


MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. Russia plans to resume the work of the Moscow format of consultations on Afghanistan as long as the Afghan peace process moves forward, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Indian newspaper Hindustan Times.
"New Delhi is not a participant of the extended "Troika" (Russia, the US, China and Pakistan - TASS) on Afghanistan, in the framework of which Moscow hosted intra-Afghan consultations on March 18 aimed at facilitation of the launch of peace process in the country. At the same time India is part of the Moscow format uniting the neighboring states of Afghanistan, key regional countries and the USA," Lavrov said.
"Such a composition allows to coordinate the assistance to national reconciliation process based on broad regional consensus. As the Afghan peace process moves forward, we are planning to resume the work of this mechanism," he noted.
Lavrov pointed out that India as an important player in the settlement in Afghanistan undoubtedly should be engaged in international efforts supporting the Afghan national reconciliation.


(Source is Russian state funded)
 
